Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of IR opened at $49.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.