InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.