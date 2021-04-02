InsaneCoin Price Up 62% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $632,624.04 and $29.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 62% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.00411008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.20 or 0.05186525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,298,087 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

