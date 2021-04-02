Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $12.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

