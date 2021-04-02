Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $50,013.60 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross purchased 4,368 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $50,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jill Mcmenamin Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Jill Mcmenamin Ross purchased 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $11,440.00.

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.