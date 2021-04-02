Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 29,427 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,911.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $4.16 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

