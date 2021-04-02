Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BALY opened at $65.29 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.