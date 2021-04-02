Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 1,386 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorVel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

