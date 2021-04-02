Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 93,631 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

