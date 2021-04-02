Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells 27,394 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.