Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $98,490.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00.

FFIV opened at $211.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $215.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

