Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

