Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 70,739 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 1,781,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,389. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.