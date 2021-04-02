Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,329,911 shares in the company, valued at $601,086,377.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

IBKR stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $74,029,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

