Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $119,325,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

