Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 16,784 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $1,058,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. 141,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,175. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.