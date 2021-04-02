Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells 82,894 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

