Insider Selling: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 147,000 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSSS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,114. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $285.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

