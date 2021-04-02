Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 823,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

