Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 295,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

