Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

