Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 747.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

