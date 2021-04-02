Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.