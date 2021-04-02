Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 311,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

