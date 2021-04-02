Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,309 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

EWU opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

