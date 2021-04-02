Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after buying an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

IFF stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

