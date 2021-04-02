Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

