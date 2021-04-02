Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,959 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.