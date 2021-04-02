Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.03 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.