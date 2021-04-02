Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

