International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INIS stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,216. International Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

