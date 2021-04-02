International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 2,545,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. International Paper has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.