Interval Partners LP Acquires 33,178 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.2% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. 359,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $233.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

