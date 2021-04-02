Interval Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $78,320,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,549. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

