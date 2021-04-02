Interval Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 2,432,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,393. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.