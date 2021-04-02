Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 121,500 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.