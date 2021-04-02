Interval Partners LP Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

