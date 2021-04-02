Interval Partners LP Sells 48,365 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,365 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.47. 4,046,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

