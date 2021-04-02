Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.42.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $747.60. The stock had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

