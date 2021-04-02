Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $751.42.

Shares of ISRG opened at $747.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $739.26 and a 200 day moving average of $745.11. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

