Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 257,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,357. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.