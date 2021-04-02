Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 313,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 966,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

