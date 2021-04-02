Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.