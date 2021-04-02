Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

