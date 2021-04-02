InvestDigital Achieves Market Cap of $710,924.15 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $710,924.15 and approximately $286,099.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,321.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.54 or 0.00657457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028176 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,956,127 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.