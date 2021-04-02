Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY):

4/1/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $42.00.

4/1/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $42.00.

3/30/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

