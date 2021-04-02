Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):

3/29/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,218,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,356. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

