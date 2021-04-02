Investors Buy Large Volume of Matador Resources Put Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

