Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,309% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

VIACA opened at $47.48 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

