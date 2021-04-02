Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

